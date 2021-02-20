Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 50,544 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,121% compared to the average volume of 2,276 call options.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.
