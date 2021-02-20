Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 50,544 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,121% compared to the average volume of 2,276 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.