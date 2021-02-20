Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,302 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,311% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $80.03 on Friday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In other Semtech news, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $680,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

