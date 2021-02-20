Investors Buy High Volume of Granite Construction Call Options (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,318 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the average daily volume of 169 call options.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $32.70 on Friday. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

