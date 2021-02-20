InvestDigital (IDT) Achieves Market Cap of $229,436.77

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One InvestDigital token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $229,436.77 and approximately $34,194.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,234,032 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

