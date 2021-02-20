Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

RPG opened at $172.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

