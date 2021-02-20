Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $854.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

IVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

