Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $182.64 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $187.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

