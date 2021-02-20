Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.34. 5,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Silver Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Silver Fund by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Silver Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

