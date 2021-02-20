Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BSCM stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

