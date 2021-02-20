Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) General Counsel John B. Pisaris Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Inuvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.