Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $736.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $750.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $783.03 and a 200-day moving average of $740.49. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

