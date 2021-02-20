Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $411.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.86.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

