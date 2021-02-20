Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of XENT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 189,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,782. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,624 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Intersect ENT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

