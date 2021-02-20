Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.
Shares of XENT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 189,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,782. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.34.
Intersect ENT Company Profile
Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
