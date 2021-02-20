International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of International Money Express worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

IMXI stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $827,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

