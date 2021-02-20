International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $803.25

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.25 ($10.49) and traded as high as GBX 841.60 ($11.00). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 816 ($10.66), with a volume of 166,798 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £327.38 million and a P/E ratio of -17.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 831.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 804.05.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $12.40. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.54%.

In related news, insider Jim Horsburgh purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.