Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.20 Million

Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post sales of $278.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.40 million and the lowest is $278.00 million. Interface reported sales of $339.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interface.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 249,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

