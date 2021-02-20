Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,384 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $71,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,331. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

