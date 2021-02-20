Insureum (ISR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $553,044.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $553,044.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 74.6% against the dollar. One Insureum token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00062848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.30 or 0.00830808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00039051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.15 or 0.04889165 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018300 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.