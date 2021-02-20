Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

