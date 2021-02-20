Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

