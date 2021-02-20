Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells 2,082 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.32, for a total value of $394,164.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,937,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

