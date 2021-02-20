Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

YETI opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in YETI by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,886 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 83.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,699,000 after purchasing an additional 547,310 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $37,309,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $29,644,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

