Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Director Sells $147,016.16 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after buying an additional 527,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after buying an additional 385,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after buying an additional 297,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,447,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

