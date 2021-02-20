Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells 1,991 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.