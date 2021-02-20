Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRI opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.69. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

