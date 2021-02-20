Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PRI opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.69. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.44.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
