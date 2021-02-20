Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 15,987 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,365,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.90. 6,975,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,520,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

