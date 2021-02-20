Insider Selling: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Insider Sells $1,266,000.00 in Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

