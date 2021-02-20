Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,990,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $1,525,865.88.

On Friday, February 5th, Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06.

MPWR stock opened at $393.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,404,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $4,541,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.