Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Monica L. Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $247,237.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00.

LivePerson stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after acquiring an additional 455,845 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after acquiring an additional 411,152 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

