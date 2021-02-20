Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Sells 7,857 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $741,700.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 270,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,522,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69.

On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50.

FSLY stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.10.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fastly by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

