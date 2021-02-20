Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $15,436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 482,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,668,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Dan Fougere sold 180,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $18,396,000.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,500.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.