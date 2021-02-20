Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 4,509 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $183,786.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $183,817.20.

BLFS stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Several research firms recently commented on BLFS. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

