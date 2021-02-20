Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $913,800.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $949,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $936,150.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $884,700.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $833,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $844,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $884,100.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,013,850.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.