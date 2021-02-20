Insider Buying: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Acquires 3,650 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $50,114.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

