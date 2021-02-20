Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.15

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.84. Inpex shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 955 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

