Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Infosys reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $297,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,921,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,377. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.