Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) (CVE:ILI) Trading 57.7% Higher

Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) (CVE:ILI) shares traded up 57.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21. 3,852,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 1,011,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24.

Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) Company Profile (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Ore Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Cross Lake Lithium property comprising one mineral exploration license covering an area of 5,040 hectares located in the north of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

