Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Receives €32.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.34 ($40.40).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

