Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Get Indivior alerts:

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Indivior has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Indivior (INVVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.