IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in IQVIA by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

Shares of IQV opened at $188.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 207.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

