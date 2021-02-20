IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ducommun worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ducommun by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ducommun by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NYSE:DCO opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

