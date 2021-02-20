IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

