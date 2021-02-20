IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE:WD opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,021 shares of company stock worth $1,602,012 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.