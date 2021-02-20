IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,192 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 249,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter worth about $2,786,000. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 130,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 64,355 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on USCR. Truist increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $832.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $401,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.