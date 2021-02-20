IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.