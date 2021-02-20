IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 509 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $432.97 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.92 and a 200-day moving average of $390.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.