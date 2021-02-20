Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $66.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.13.

Several analysts have commented on PI shares. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. Impinj has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

