Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $125,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

