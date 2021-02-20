IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.55

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.55 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 1769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

