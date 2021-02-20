IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $71.15 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,557.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

